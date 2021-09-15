Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

