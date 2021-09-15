Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBTC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.