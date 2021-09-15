Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.32 ($6.25).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

