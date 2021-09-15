NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.75 ($53.82).

NOEJ opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is €43.80 and its 200 day moving average is €43.76. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

