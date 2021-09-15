NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.75 ($53.82).

NOEJ opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is €43.80 and its 200 day moving average is €43.76. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

