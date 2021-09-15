Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,910 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System comprises 1.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 1,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

