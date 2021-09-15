Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 314,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,172.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 402,997 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 462,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 633,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 379,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. 912,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

