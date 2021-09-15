Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

