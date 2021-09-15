Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $170,497,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 851,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -424.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

