NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NUVA stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,026.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

