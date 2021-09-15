Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE JHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 108,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,097. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
