Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 108,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,097. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 750,391 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 898,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 155,909 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

