Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 750.0% in August

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

