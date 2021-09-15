Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 750.0% in August

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.