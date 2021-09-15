NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 309.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVR were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,936,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NVR by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 130.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,961.21 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,910.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

