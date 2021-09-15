Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 24,452 shares.The stock last traded at $30.14 and had previously closed at $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

