O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.