O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.