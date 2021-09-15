O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 136.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CCEP. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

