O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $808,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $421,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $121.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

