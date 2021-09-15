O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $824,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

