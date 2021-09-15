O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 302.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $183.80 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

