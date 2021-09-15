O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,734 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,704 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

