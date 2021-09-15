O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 342.9% in August

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of O3 Mining stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.