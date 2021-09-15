ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 443.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OBSV. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

OBSV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,085. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $180.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ObsEva by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 208,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

