Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.17. 2,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 990,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

