OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) Trading Down 0.8%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92. 1,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 52,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC)

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

