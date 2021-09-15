Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.43). Approximately 328,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 581,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £541.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.



