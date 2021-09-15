Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.770-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average is $241.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,373 shares of company stock valued at $50,356,464 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

