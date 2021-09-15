Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.85). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

OMGA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

