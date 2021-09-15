One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $258,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 127.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.1% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,426. The stock has a market cap of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.