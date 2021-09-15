One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 10,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

