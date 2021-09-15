Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,882 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.