OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTRA opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. OTR Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

