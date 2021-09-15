Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Ian Barkshire Purchases 6 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,549 ($33.30) per share, with a total value of £152.94 ($199.82).

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.79) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,498.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,214.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

