Oxygen (OXY) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004782 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $129.19 million and $1.01 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,311,713 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

