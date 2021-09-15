Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 449.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

