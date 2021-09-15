Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 5.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.26. 8,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,266,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.