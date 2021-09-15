PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,964. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.