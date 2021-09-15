Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,013. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

