Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post $63.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $64.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $247.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. 31,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

