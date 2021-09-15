Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. Paychex has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

