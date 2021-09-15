PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16). Approximately 8,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 92,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.02 ($1.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.20. The company has a market cap of £57.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80.

In other PCI-PAL news, insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

