Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 7.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 65,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,029,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

