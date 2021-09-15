PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $261.59 million and $1.38 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00149034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00816252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046323 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 946,686,737 coins and its circulating supply is 665,401,824 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

