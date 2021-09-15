PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,200 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

