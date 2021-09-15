Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.54

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

