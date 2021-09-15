Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of ILPMF stock remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

