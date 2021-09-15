Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of ILPMF stock remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
