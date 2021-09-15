Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.27

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 56266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

