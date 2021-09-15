Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.
PDL stock opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £169.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.