Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

PDL stock opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £169.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

