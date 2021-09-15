Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

MATD stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.13.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

