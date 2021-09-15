Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 673.0 days.

Petrofac stock remained flat at $$1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

