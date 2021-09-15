Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.87

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $659.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.