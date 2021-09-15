Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.87

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $659.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

